AMBER ALERT: Missing 15-year-old girl from Pembroke

Jocelyn Jacobs is approximately 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 135 pounds, She has black hair and brown eyes.

PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jocelyn Jacobs is approximately 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 135 pounds, She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, blue sweatpants with the lettering "Pink' down the left of the sweatpant leg.

She is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn.

Gunn, 37, has brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses occasionally.

Deputies said Gunn left driving towards Alabama in a White Ford Explorer with the AL license tag number 7252bk1.

The car is described as Chrome Silver Trim on the rear displaying "Explorer."

If you have any information on this incident, call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-733-9569.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.