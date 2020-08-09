Amber Alert canceled for NC boy; suspect's cellphone tracked to Triad

Moments after an Amber Alert went out for 7-year-old Jamal Amauri Caltrane, officials said the boy was found.

OXFORD, N.C. — Editor's note: Authorities did not provide a photo of the missing child.

An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old North Carolina boy was canceled in a little over an hour after it went out. Authorities said Jamal Amauri Caltrane was found safe.

The alert went out around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday for the child last seen in Oxford. The Person County Sheriff's Department said the boy was taken by a woman with possible ties to the Triad.

Deputies identified Sonia Yvette Coltrain as the woman they believe abducted him.

Investigators said her cellphone last pinged in Graham, North Carolina.

The Amber Alert was canceled shortly after 5:30 a.m. after an update on the NC Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website said the child was located.