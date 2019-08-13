The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is still searching for a missing toddler: 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Dior has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black pants and gray shirt when she was taken.

The vehicle she could be in is a White 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with NC license tag: HCV-1629.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Police say the suspects also took 1-year-old Aziyah Sana'a Garner, but she was found safe early Tuesday morning.

Police say there are two suspected abductors - Edward Silk Garner Sr. and Edward Silk Garner Jr. 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr. has brown, short cut hair and brown eyes with a beard and goatee. 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr. has short, brown hair and brown eyes. Police say at this time it's unknown what his role is in the abduction.

Aziyah Sana'a Garner

CMPD

The two were last seen at 14227 Perugia Way in Charlotte.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at (800) 522-5437, 704-353-0890 or call 911 or *HP.

