AMC to resume operations at 23 theatres in NC!

“We continue to be highly encouraged to be able to welcome even more guests back to the magic of moviegoing, at AMC locations in North Carolina. We continue to reopen responsibly. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums, and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures," said AMC CEO, Adam Aron.