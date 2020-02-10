AMC to resume operations at 23 theatres in NC!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — According to a release from AMC Entertainment, 500 AMC locations will be operating by mid-October.
The Company plans to resume operations at 23 locations in North Carolina from Oct. 9 - Oct. 16.
On October 9, AMC said it will reopen 12 of its highest-volume theatres in North Carolina, followed by an additional 11 locations on October 16.
“We continue to be highly encouraged to be able to welcome even more guests back to the magic of moviegoing, at AMC locations in North Carolina. We continue to reopen responsibly. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums, and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures," said AMC CEO, Adam Aron.
The full list of NC reopenings can be found below
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 9: Asheville, NC AMC River Hills 10 Charlotte, NC AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 AMC Concord Mills 24 AMC Hickory 15 AMC Northlake Mall 14 AMC Park Terrace 6 Greenville, NC AMC Fire Tower 12 Raleigh, NC AMC Fayetteville 14 AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9 AMC Market Fair 15 AMC Park Place 16 AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17
AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 16: Charlotte, NC AMC CLASSIC Lincolnton 8 AMC CLASSIC Shelby 10 Greensboro, NC AMC CLASSIC Greensboro 18 AMC Hanes 12 AMC High Point 8 Greenville, NC AMC CLASSIC Havelock 6 AMC CLASSIC Jacksonville 16 AMC CLASSIC Kalli 12 Raleigh, NC AMC CLASSIC Durham 15 AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10 Wilmington, NC AMC CLASSIC Wilmington 16