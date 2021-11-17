The plane landed safely and passengers were evacuated and shuttled to the terminal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ambulances and fire crews responded to the Indianapolis International Airport Wednesday afternoon after an American Airlines flight had to divert in Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department called the incident an "aircraft emergency."

The plane was coming from Greensboro, North Carolina, and was supposed to land at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

American Airlines said the flight was operated by Envoy Air and had to be diverted due to a mechanical issue. The airline said its maintenance team is inspecting the plane.

American Airlines said the plane landed safely at 2:07 p.m. and passengers were evacuated and shuttled to the terminal. Another plane is on its way to the Indianapolis Airport, scheduled to depart at 5 p.m., to get passengers to Chicago.

Wayne Township fire department and several mutual aid companies are assisting Indianapolis international airport with an aircraft emergency. pic.twitter.com/txjGFxSaYP — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) November 17, 2021