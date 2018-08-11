GREENSBORO (WFMY) - American Heroes for NC hosted its second-annual Veterans Appreciation Day luncheon Thursday at the Koury Convention Center.

This year, to mark the 100th armistice of World War I and celebrate Veterans Day, the organization invited 33 World War II veterans to the luncheon.

Three Triad mayors attended along with Congresswoman Virginia Foxx and local law enforcement members.

The award winners were:

Freedom Award is for an entrepreneurial company led by a veteran who served in the military such honor - Brady Services

is for an entrepreneurial company led by a veteran who served in the military such honor - Brady Services Liberty Award is for a 20+year company with a successful record of hiring veterans: Haeco Americas

is for a 20+year company with a successful record of hiring veterans: Haeco Americas Patriot Award is for an individual who served with honor and distinction and has greatly impacted the veteran community: Bill Moss (founder of War Memorial Foundation and the Carolina Field of Honor)

American Heroes is a non-profit that helps Triad veterans find housing, employment and social opportunities.

© 2018 WFMY