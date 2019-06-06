RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office plans to phase out the use of tasers. It’s a controversial decision. Some think it’s an innovative idea, others say it will put deputies in danger.

“The taser was used to bring to someone into compliance,” said John Midgette, Executive Director of the Police Benevolent Association. “It was an effort to try to avoid officers having to wrestle with and have to put their hands on people which usually resulted in injury to the officer or the suspect.”

Pretty soon, Wake County deputies will have one less tool in their toolbox. The sheriff denied CBS 17’s request for an interview. His legal adviser, Rick Brown, says tasers have a temporary lifespan so once that runs out they won’t be replaced.

Brown says the decision stems from a fourth circuit case that ruled officers are not allowed to use their tasers unless someone is creating an immediate safety risk. Brown says the sheriff decided the problems associated with tasers outweighed the advantages.

“I think departments are concerned about the liability and with this ruling, it really puts a lot of doubt into the minds of a lot of police managers about what they’re supposed to do,” said Midgette.

Midgette understands why the decision is being made, but he doesn’t agree with it.

“If someone came at them with a knife, in the training for officers if someone takes their taser, officers know that they can use their service weapon to fight back because the taser does immobilize people,” said Midgette. “So I think it is a tool properly used that is very good to avoid more use of force situations that would involve deadly force. So theoretically, yes I think you could see more use of deadly force in the long run.”

James Johnson is a retired NYPD officer who now works as a consultant. He thinks the decision to phase out tasers is a good move, as long as it’s replaced with something else.

“I think is really a compassionate thoughtful idea to begin to phase them out but the fact that he’s phasing them out also gives a reason that there’s a plan to do something else so that something else I would assume and definitely recommends is more training and diplomacy, de-escalation tactics,” said Johnson.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t plan on replacing tasers because officers still have other non-deadly tools like their baton, or spray, and hand-to-hand combat. Midgette doesn’t think that’s enough.

“Officers don’t mind standing up to the highest level of scrutiny and face discipline, civil lawsuits, but when you’re gonna tell them they’re gonna go to prison for 20 years because they tried to save their lives or someone else’s in a very rapidly evolving situation, there are not too many people that are gonna sign up for that,” Midgette said.

The sheriff’s office says they are also looking at making changes to their use of force policy and their K9 policy.