Amoxicillin in short supply nationwide | Greensboro pharmacy sees shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added Amoxicillin to its drug shortages list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning of a shortage of Amoxicillin for children and a Greensboro pharmacy said they are seeing a short supply.

With cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV on the rise throughout the country, pharmacies are running out of a form of Amoxicillin that is easier for children to take.

"What happens is they're getting an ear infection with that or a sinus infection with that or a pneumonia with that. And that's when we need amoxicillin," said Dyan Hes, the medical director of Gramcercy Pediatrics.

Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro said their stock of the capsules and tablets are fine but they are running out of certain strengths of the oral powder suspension that is easier for children to take.

"It's very difficult, particularly when children are sick, I like to take care of them," said Clement Edhodaghe, the owner of Adler Pharmacy. "I don’t want a child to come here and I don’t have the medication for (them). So what I do is I try my hardest to see what I can do."

The FDA has now added the drug to its drug shortages list. CBS News reached out to the five manufacturers that make Amoxicillin. Two got back to the outlet and said they are looking at ways to increase supply.

Edhodaghe said this kind of shortage is unique for him.

"What I've seen before is you probably don't have it today, but this week and next week it's there," said Edhodaghe. "(But now) they are not there and you just can't get them for weeks or months. They are not just there. (...) manufacturers (say) the medication is on back order."