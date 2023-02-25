Norfolk Southern train derails in Lexington

Norfolk Southern announced one of its trains derailed in Lexington Saturday.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Lexington Saturday.

Norfolk Southern said one of the 132 cars of the train derailed, but that the crew is safe.

Officials said there is no reports of a hazmat situation or any other danger to the public.

The derailment has caused delays at different stations across the Triad including Greensboro and High Point.

Crews from Norfolk Southern are on their way to clean up the area.

Piedmont Train 75 is now stopped in Greensboro (GRO) due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks ahead. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 25, 2023

UPDATE: Piedmont Train 75 is now on the move currently operating approximately 1hr 20min late arriving into High Point (HPT). Additional delays may occur as the train will operate at reduced speeds until Salisbury (SAL). — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 25, 2023

