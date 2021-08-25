Amtrak train hits, kills man in Davidson County

Deputies discovered Gary Dale Beck, 37, approximately a quarter of a mile from where the train struck him. He died at the scene.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man is dead after an Amtrak train struck him Wednesday morning.

Officials said the accident happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Lee Smith Road in Lexington.

Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies and Davidson County Emergency Services personnel responded to the location where they discovered Gary Dale Beck approximately a quarter of a mile from where the train struck him. He died at the scene.