GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2020 Primary election is just days away and one democratic presidential candidate came to Greensboro to gather support.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar held a round table discussion on voting rights at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

Forty people attended Thursday's event. It was a smaller scale than Senator Bernie Sanders in Winston-Salem the same day, but it was meant to be intimate.

"I thought it would be historic to have this discussion here in North Carolina because of the struggles that you’ve had here with voting rights," said Klobuchar.

It was Klobuchar's first visit to the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. She said seeing the famous Woolworth lunch counter had a big impact on her.

"They really lead that fight and that’s what I feel like it’s going on a lot right now with issues like climate change but also gun safety in particular. That it’s the younger generation that’s carrying the torch and not just voting in record numbers," said Klobuchar.

The senator was joined in the discussion by North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, Sydney Batch who represents the 37th district in the North Carolina House and NC A&T Professor Derick Smith.

The conversation centered on voting rights and Klobuchar talked at length about her bipartisan voting record on the issue.

She also said she has a three part plan to improve voting in the country. She said that plan would make it easier to vote, improve election security and include a constitutional amendment to reverse the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling.

"We’re just not gonna give up, and that is everything from the voter ID challenges that I know have happened here to the gerrymandering," said Klobuchar.

Many of those in attendance said they already supported Klobuchar before coming to the event.

"She listens to the issues and Amy really cares about America," said Susan Stahl who said she intends to vote for the senator on March 3rd.

One supporter said he does see flaws in Klobuchar's campaign.

"I think she would have the best chance [to beat President Trump] but I don’t know if she will get the nomination and I wonder is that throwing away my vote or not," said Eric Chabrow.

Klobuchar visited Raleigh for a rally and a town hall after the roundtable discussion.

