Person shot on Andrew Street in Greensboro: Police

Police are looking for the shooter. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for whoever shot someone on Andrew Street Monday night.

A 911 call came in around 7 p.m. Police said when they got there, they found someone who'd been shot. There's no word on that person's injuries.

Officers shut down traffic until Wednesday morning so they could investigate. The street is open again.