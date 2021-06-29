Andrews High School principal sings national anthem at Rockers game

Marcus Gause went viral for his awesome performance of 'I Will Always Love You' to the Class of 2021 during graduation. The High Point Rockers gave him a call!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Remember that voice? That's High Point Andrews High School principal Marcus Gause singing the national anthem at the High Point Rockers game.

The Rockers gave Gause a call to perform the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of their Tuesday night game against the York Revolution after a graduation video of him went viral.

Gause was recorded singing 'I Will Always Love You' to the Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremony earlier this month.

The moment went viral, touching hearts near and far.

The principal said he plans to make it a tradition to sing to his students at every graduation.