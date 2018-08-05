GREENSBORO - If you're 'angling' for a reason to visit the Greensboro Science Center, there's a new exhibit opening that's bound to capture your heart.

Angler, the months-old baby fishing cat, is baiting everyone's attention with his cuteness! The Science Center says Angler will go on exhibit Tuesday, May 15.

Senior Keeper Rachael Campbell will give Angler and his mother, Tallulah, access to the exhibit at 8:30 a.m. After a few weeks of adjustment, Angler and Tallulah will be in the exhibit until 3 p.m.

Tallulah and Angler will be allowed access to the exhibit, but it may take them some time to warm up so they likely won't be visible at all times.

"The thing we have to keep in mind is that it may take them a bit to get on exhibit," Campbell says. "I do not expect them to run out as soon as I open the door."

Campbell expects Angler to act like any other kitten - by getting into trouble and testing his mom - while on exhibit. Tallulah may 'talk' to Angler and occasionally scruff him, which is normal.

Mako, Angler’s father, will eventually rotate into the exhibit and Angler and Tallulah will move to their holding space.

Angler was named by the public in April after the Science Center asked for name suggestions.

