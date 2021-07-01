Animal Control: Fox attack in Greensboro, 2 people injured

Guilford County Animal Control said it happened in the 600 block of Coronado Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Control said a fox attacked and injured two people in Greensboro Wednesday night.

A representative said it happened in the 600 block of Coronado Drive.

Animal Control took the fox and it will now be tested for rabies.

We don't yet know the extent of the injuries. The officer who responded is expected to give us more details in the next half hour.