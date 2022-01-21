Economic announcement expected Wednesday at PTI

The announcement for Project Thunderbird is scheduled for 2 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editors note: The video in this story is from December 2021 when Guilford County approved $2 million in development incentives at PTI.

An economic announcement is expected Wednesday at PTI.

The announcement for Project Thunderbird is scheduled for 2 p.m., sources close to the project said.

The Guilford County Commissioners are meeting at 8:30 am Wednesday for a special meeting.

Guilford County Commissioners in December approved a $2 million economic incentive grant to the airport for infrastructure costs associated with economic development.

"It is not so much an incentive as it is an investment in our infrastructure that will make way for economic development opportunities," Brent Christensen told commissioners during a public hearing.

The local incentives are in addition to $100 million dollars approved by state lawmakers earlier this month. The state funds are part of an effort to bring an unnamed airplane manufacturer to PTI.