RALEIGH, N.C. — Friday afternoon, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSP) confirmed the law enforcement agency was putting promotions on hold after an allegation that the promotional testing process was compromised.

“I am saddened and concerned about the allegation,” SHP Colonel Glenn McNeill stated. “I take this allegation seriously and directed for the internal investigation to get underway without delay.”

As a result of the allegation the NCSHP says promotions will be on hold until further notice. The allegation was reported anonymously to NCSHP on June 20. After meeting with N.C. State University officials the following day, Colonel McNeill decided to initiate an Internal Affairs investigation, a news release states.

The Highway Patrol, in partnership with N.C. State University, developed the formal promotional process which consists, in part, of written exams involving job task scenarios and knowledge of Highway Patrol policy and procedures. These exams and other relevant factors are used to create annual promotional lists which normally become effective at beginning of each new fiscal year.

On June 26, however, the Highway Patrol notified members of the agecny that the promotional list would not be released on July 1 as anticipated.