Another former Greensboro police officer facing sexual assault charge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro police officer is facing a sexual assault charge.

Former Officer Miguel A. Garcia has been charged with one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Greensboro police said they were made aware of the potential criminal allegations against Garcia on June 8 and began an internal criminal investigation.

Police said the allegation involved a possible sexual assault that happened in Greensboro on May 31.

Officers said Garcia completed his shift, left work in his police car in his uniform, and met with the victim who he knows.

Officers have determined the victim suffers from a mental disability.

Greensboro police placed Garcia on administrative duty on June 8 as standard protocol and began an internal administrative investigation.

GPD presented its initial findings to the District Attorney’s Office Friday.

Chief J.W. Thompson terminated Garcia Friday.

Two other former Greensboro officers and one former non-sworn employee were charged with sexual assault earlier this year.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

