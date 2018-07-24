RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is the latest Triad agency to break it down and show their pipes!

The video opens with Sheriff Robert Graves leading an officer briefing when Captain Victor 'Rock On' Welch asks a question about the #LipSyncChallenge.

The officers go on to sing solos of pop hits like Toni Basil's 'Mickey,' Twisted Sister's 'I Wanna Rock' and Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together.'

For the feature presentation, a group of officers, led by Officer Beland, march out to 'Another One Bites the Dust' while making a mock 'arrest.'

There's also a fun 'outtakes' sequence at the end with bloopers that you won't want to miss.

On Tuesday, Greensboro police released their video and the North Carolina Highway Patrol released one on Monday.

