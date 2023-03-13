Another Rodanthe home collapses into the ocean, Cape Hatteras officials say

Officials said visitors should use caution in the area due to the debris stemming from the collapse.

RODANTHE, N.C. — Another home in Rodanthe, North Carolina, collapsed into the ocean, officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Monday afternoon.

The one-story house was located on East Point Drive, which is close to the North Carolina Highway 12 roundabout that leads to the Jug Handle Bridge.

Officials said visitors should use caution in the area due to the debris stemming from the collapse. They're in touch with the homeowner to coordinate the removal of the house and the debris on the beach.

The collapse happened as Rodanthe residents continue to face beach erosion that threatens several homes situated right on the edge of the beach. Rodanthe is eroding up to around 12 feet a year, according to some estimates.

To address the problem, several residents have called for a beach nourishment project, when sand is dredged from miles offshore and pumped onto the beach.