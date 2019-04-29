A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 3:23 this morning in Forsyth County. The epicenter was just north of Business 40 near Hastings Hill Rd. This is near the community of Guthrie.

Cindy Kimball, a local resident, reported hearing a loud boom followed by brief shaking. This earthquake was weak, but it was felt near the epicenter since it occurred near the surface, only about 2km deep.

In March a small earthquake hit in Archdale but was felt in Guilford and Randolph counties.

No damage has been reported.

