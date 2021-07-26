15-year-old boy missing in Winston-Salem

Anson Dean Becker was last seen walking on Robinhood Road.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy is missing in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for him.

The sheriff's office said Anson Dean Becker was last seen walking near the 4000 block of Robinhood Road. He was wearing black athletic shorts, no shirt, and no shoes. He's 5'11'' and around 170 pounds.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of Becker on Facebook on Monday and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them immediately at 336-727-2112.

