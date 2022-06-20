Answering top questions about COVID shots for kids 6 months and up

Vaccine providers around the Triad will start offering the shot to younger kids this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID vaccines are now available for kids under five years old.

The latest vaccine eligibility comes as the CDC moves Guilford County and six other Triad counties into the red zone, the highest level of community spread.

Now many parents are weighing whether to vaccinate their youngest children. A new poll shows that less than 20 percent of parents plan to vaccinate their young kids immediately.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland got answers to some of the top questions.

Which COVID-19 vaccines can my child get?

Pfizer and Moderna were both approved by the FDA for emergency use among kids under five years old. The youngest a child can receive the shot is six months old.

Moderna used data from StarMed, based in Charlotte, for its clinical trials of this age group.

StarMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said both are safe and effective for young children.

He said right now, Pfizer appears more effective because three doses are required.

"Moderna is two doses," Piramzadian said. "Eventually we will need a booster for Moderna as well. We expect the numbers to be similar when talking about three and three doses."

It will take several more weeks to finish the three Pfizer dose series over the two-dose Moderna series.

Children who get their first Pfizer dose will get their second three to eight weeks later. They must wait at least eight weeks to get the third and final dose.

Those who get the Moderna shot will get their second dose four to eight weeks after the first.

Pharmacist Pam Ward at Med Center High Point said the time it takes to complete the series could be a deciding factor for some parents.

"It isn't something I would weigh as the heaviest factor," Ward said. "But if time is important, they'd be better off getting a two-dose vaccine rather than one that requires three doses."

Where can you get your child vaccinated?

Kids under three can only get their shots with a pediatrician. All others can also be vaccinated at a pharmacy or a grocery store.

Adler Pharmacy is setting up for kids to come in for shots and will give them snacks and toys. The pharmacy has 200 doses ready to go.

"Many parents have been calling to find out of we have them in and we've just told them to be patient and once we get them in we'll send out the general information to all of them," Clement Ebhodaghe said.

High Point Medcenter got 700 doses and are waiting on final state approval before giving doses.

StarMed will start offering vaccines to kids under five Wednesday. Four Seasons Town Centre is one of five locations across the state where they will offer vaccines.

NCDHHS says providers can begin giving vaccines as soon as Monday. You can search for vaccination locations here. DHHS recommends calling ahead to make sure they have vaccines and appointments available.

Why should I vaccinate my child?

Dr. Piramzadian is the father of a three-year-old boy and plans to get his son vaccinated Wednesday morning.

He said even though kids sometimes have mild COVID symptoms when they catch the virus, they can often have longtime side effects.

"That's the biggest issue with covid for kids," Piramzadian said. "The vaccine can decrease the severity of symptoms, keep kids out of the hospitals and keep them from having long-term issues."