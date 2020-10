King was shot to death on Cannan Forest Drive in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County detectives need help trying to solve who killed Anthony King.

King was shot to death on Cannan Forest Drive in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 336-373-1000.

If a tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $2,000.