Anti-abortion, abortion-rights organizations share how potential Roe v. Wade reversal would impact services

The Pregnancy Network and Planned Parenthood talked to WFMY about what a decision like this would mean for the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Demonstrators across the country came out in force Tuesday.

Some are upset there's a chance Roe v. Wade could be overturned - others are hoping that's the case.

Whether this ruling gets overturned or not, lots of people will be impacted either way.

Two organizations talked to WFMY Tuesday and explained their thoughts on this as well as offered advice for people on both sides of this issue.

Planned Parenthood is an advocate for abortion access. Communications Director, Molly Rivera, said this is something they’ve been preparing for.

“We've really seen the writing on the wall ever since the Supreme Court allowed Texas to effectively ban abortion last September," Rivera said.

Now, this is just a draft opinion, but if it does go into effect, roughly half the states would ban abortion. Something The Pregnancy Network Association, Associate Executive Director, Luke Rosenberger, said they hope happens.

“We do not offer or refer to abortion. But regardless of where a woman is at and what goes, what choice she makes, we're gonna continue to love her serve her here within the community,” Rosenberger said.

If the court does overturn the ruling, about half of U.S. states would pass abortion bans.

North Carolina isn't one of them.

"What we expect to see is folks from neighboring states will need to travel to North Carolina and beyond to get abortion care," Rivera said.

That means places like the Pregnancy Network Association, will continue their work too.

"Regardless of what happens, we're going to continue to do the same things that we've been doing," Rosenberger said.

Rosenberger worries the leaked opinion will increase pressure on pregnant women to make a quick decision before considering other options.

Planned Parenthood says overturning Roe v. Wade would hurt women's access to healthcare.

Now, it's important to remember that this is just a draft but if it is overturned, our state won't be immediately affected.