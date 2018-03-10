GREENSBORO, N.C. - It’s not what you want to return to after a plane trip: a car full of ants.

“This is ants…every place we look, there are nothing but more ants,” said Caroline Hacker’s husband in a video taken Sunday.

The alarming video shows hundreds of ants crawling throughout the Hacker family’s car at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“We flew out of Charlotte because it was a direct flight, and we parked in Long Term 2,” said Caroline Hacker, “We came back on Sunday around 3:30, and opened up the back door to put our daughter in her car seat, and saw ants just going up the door jam and looked and they were all over her car seat as well.”

Hacker says it didn't take her husband long to notice even more.

“He opened the hood to make sure that everything was okay, as we were trying to figure out the source,” she said, “And there was a big ant colony and some old leaves that had fallen down through the windshield grate.”

Hacker was thankful they weren’t fire ants. They cleaned out as much as they could there, then drove home to Greensboro Sunday night, quickly taking it to shop to get vacuumed out. On Wednesday, a detailer to finish the job.

Airport representatives say they offered to pay for the detailing, and waived the parking fees, noting - ants aren't a common problem, but the issue does appear sporadically, especially with this kind of weather, this time of year.

Local pest control agrees.

“I’m not surprised at all. It happens around here, even in business parks where people park their car during the day,” said Jordan Myers with McNeely Pest Control, “If they parked too close to a bush, the ants can bridge over, use that bush as a bridge to the car.”

He suggests keeping your car away from bushes or trees, especially when leaving the car for days. They say the weather plays a role too - prolonged humid and warmer conditions cause ants to migrate quickly.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY