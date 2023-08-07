Gun shop robbed on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

Officers said they don't believe any firearms were stolen as the owner has guns secured in several safes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said AP Arms on Spring Garden Street was robbed early Friday morning.

A Green Nissan Titan backed into the front of the business and someone went inside the store. They came back out with an undetermined amount of ammunition.

Officers said they don't believe any firearms were stolen as the owner has guns secured in several safes.

Officers said Charles Anthony Pullen is charged with breaking and entering, vandalism to real property and run damage to personal property.

This investigation is ongoing.

