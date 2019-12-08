BURLINGTON, N.C. — Neighbors were forced out of their apartments Monday morning after a report of gunfire. Burlington police officers responded to Brittany Apartments on Huffman Mill Road just after 7:00 a.m.

A resident called police to tell them someone was shooting at their apartment. When officers responded another shot was fired from the woods near the building.

Assistant Chief Brian Long says they are still looking for the person responsible. The Alamance County Sheriffs Office is also trying to locate the shooter.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.