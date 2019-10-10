ARCHDALE, N.C. — According to Randolph County EMS/Fire, one person was found dead after an apartment fire broke out at 306 Brookwood Circle in Archdale.

The call came in around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening Randolph Fire says. Both Guilford and Randolph County fire teams responded to the fire.

It is yet to be determined whether the fire was the cause of the person's death or whether the person was already dead prior to the fire.

The identification of the person is still unknown, the Guilford County Fire Marshall will be the lead investigator on the case.

