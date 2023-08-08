Apartment complex offers reduced pet fees, just as Burlington Animal Services reached capacity for the third time this year.

In tandem with Clear The Shelters month, The Retreat at The Park is offering half-off pet fees, just in time for Burlington Animal Services reachs capacity.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — “Yesterday morning, there was not a single open kennel for dogs here," Burlington Animal Services, Laura Michel, said.

For the third time this year, Burlington Animal Services has reached capacity.

“This is a critical point right now so, this is why we are calling on the community to please help us and by that, we need adoptions and we need fosters," Michel said.

Michel, who serves as the shelter's communication specialist, said in response, they have waived all adoption fees until September 30th, and considering August is Clear the Shelters Month, she hopes this attracts potential adopters.

“Really since 2016, we have not euthanized an animal for the reason of space and we are not going to start now. We’re committed to making sure every animal that comes into our care gets the best possible, most positive outcome we can give them," said Michel.

An increase in the summer months is nothing new, but this year, the shelter has seen an influx in animals, and in particular, dogs, that are being surrendered to their organization.

“We’re always a reflection of what’s going on in the world and what’s going on in the economy. And as we all know the past years have been tough! It’s been hard for some people. Some people may have lost employment, or they may have moved or many different things because it’s always different reasons why someone has to give up a pet," Michel said.

However, the Burlington community is finding ways to help in any way they can.

“We decided to do half off all our pet fees for the month of August for anybody that adopts and animal from a local animal shelter or rescue organization to help the cause," said Karen Bacon, the property manager for The Retreat at The Park.

For a second year in a row, the local apartment complex wanted to heed the call during this month to help clear the shelter here in Burlington.

“I’ve personally fostered for Burlington Animal Shelter for years... We do supply drives, where we donate all kinds of needed supplies, and monetary funds to the shelter to help with adoptions, so this was a no brainer for me," Bacon said.

Whatever the incentive may be, Michel is still optimistic that while they may be at capacity right now, the community will still have their back.