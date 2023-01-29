Apartment damaged after fire on Tracy Drive

Burlington firefighters said everyone was able to escape safely.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An apartment is damaged after a fire in Burlington.

Burlington Fire arrived at an apartment on the 600 block of Tracy Drive to find the bedroom on fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

After making sure all people were evacuated, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

During the investigation, firefighters learned a man in the apartment was alerted by his smoke alarms to the fire in the bedroom, and he closed the door to the room ensuring everyone made it out of the apartment safely.

The damage of the apartment is an estimated $15,000.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

