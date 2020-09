Twenty-seven people don't have a place to stay after an apartment fire on Motor Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people were impacted by an apartment fire in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning.

It happened off Motor Road around 3 a.m. Winston-Salem Fire Department shared video of the flames from a firefighter's helmet camera.

Winston-Salem fire officials said no one was injured, but 27 people don't have a place to stay now.

There's no word on what started the fire at this time. Firefighters are still investigating.