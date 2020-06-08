New WFMY News 2 app feature allows you to share news you see!

The 'Near Me' feature allows users to share photos and videos of news right from their neighborhoods.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Question, have you ever secretly wanted to be a news reporter? Well, now is your chance!

A brand new feature in the WFMY News 2 app, called 'Near Me,' allows you to be a citizen journalist and send tips, photos, and videos directly to our WFMY News 2 team via the app.

It's simple, if you're out and you see news near you, just open the WFMY News 2 app and send it out. It's that easy!

Have cool storms pictures? See a protest going on? Witness new COVID-19 safety measures being implemented? Just open the app select 'Near Me' and shoot it our way.

How to submit content

To start, make sure you have the most updated version of the WFMY News 2 app downloaded on your phone. If you have not updated recently, you may need to do a quick update in the app store in order to see the new feature.

Next up, open the app, and on the bottom of your screen, click the button that says "Near Me." Then click the orange button in the upper left corner that says “Share with us.”

(You will be allowed to upload up to three photos or one video at a time. Users can take an original photo/video or upload one from your camera roll.)

Make sure to give your photo or video a brief title (ex: Grasshoppers Opening Day 2020), share your name (so we know who to credit), your email, and tag the location where you took the photo or video.

Finally, hit submit and once you see "success" pop up, your news has reached our team!

Where do I see photos and videos that I submit?