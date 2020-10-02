HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday, High Point University students got to meet one of the biggest leaders in the world of technology.

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak stopped by HPU. He returned to campus to participate in an interactive Q&A session on leadership.

When Wozniak joined HPU as Innovator in Residence in 2016, he began working with a team of HPU students to build a self-driving vehicle. Since then, Wozniak has met with students in departments across campus to discuss innovation, leadership and how to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

