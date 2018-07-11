NASH COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Part of I-95 North near Rocky Mount is closed after a tractor-trailer hauling fruit overturned Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was carrying apples and oranges.

The road is closed near Exit 127 (NC-97) because of the crash. The road is expected to open around 10 a.m.

The DOT advises drivers to take Exit 127 (NC-97), take a right onto NC-97 and follow to NC-58. Take a left onto NC-58 and follow to Sandy Cross Road. Take a right on Sandy Cross Road to re-access I-95 North.

