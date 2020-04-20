When it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic, we focus on adults. Adults and parents are the ones who are managing families and helping kids deal with the coronavirus fallout. Parents tell kids what they should be doing to manage the crisis. But, it seems like kids might need more from parents.

Appreciation is the one thing that kids need more of from their parents. Kids have sacrificed so much also. They have no school, no friends, no sports, no church, no after school activities. As parents, you try to navigate the path for your kids. It's the expectation that they follow your lead. But, like you, they'd love the recognition for their efforts as well.

You might be thinking that kids are supposed to listen to their parents. And you'd be right. Taking it one step further, showing your kids appreciation is a life skill. Parents who model appreciative behavior are influencing their children's actions. As we all know appreciation will carry you further in life then demands and commands. When you show appreciation to someone then they feel good and respond in kind. And people are more likely to continue what they're doing if it's appreciated.

Is saying 'thank you' good enough? It can be depending on how the thank you is delivered. A thank you along with the specifics of the behavior that you want to see continue is more effective. For example, you might say something like, "I know it's hard stay home instead of going to the park. I want you to know that I appreciate you cooperating." And during this crazy time, you can show your appreciation for your kids in many ways. You make their favorite meal, a special dessert, let them pick an activity to do with you, stay up a little longer. For middle school and high school students, you might want to extend a curfew for a weekend when the stay-at-home orders are lifted. This will give them something to look forward to.

