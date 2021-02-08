Arbor Acres retirement and assisted living care facility in Winston-Salem requiring workers to get COVID vaccine or face firing

Workers who decide against receiving the COVID vaccination will be terminated according to a letter sent out to staff.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem is requiring workers to get their COVID vaccinations.

Workers who decide against receiving the vaccination will be terminated according to a letter sent out to staff by the President & CEO, Andrew Applegate.

Workers must get their first dose no later than Sept. 19, the second dose must be taken no later than Oct. 17 in order to meet the Oct. 31 deadline.

"All staff must be in compliance with our new vaccine mandate policy by Oct. 31, 2021, or they will be terminated."

The retirement and assisted living care facility have 432 staff members. They said 65% of 280 staff members are currently fully vaccinated. However, 152 staff members are not vaccinated. They said out of its 470 residents, nearly 98-99% are fully vaccinated.

Arbor Acres said they will provide the vaccines for free to workers.