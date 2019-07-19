RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An official at the North Carolina Zoo has confirmed the name of the employee who died after a fall Thursday.

An obituary for Branson Joe Langley, 38, of Staley, was posted online by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

According to zoo officials, Langley died while participating in an aerial drill at the zoo, just before it opened to the public Thursday morning.

RELATED: 'We are truly devastated by the loss.' NC Zoo Arborist dies after falling from tree during a rescue drill

Langley was a native of Randolph County and had worked as a Certified Arborist with N.C. Zoo in Asheboro for 10 years and 10 months said zoo director Pat Simmons. According to the obituary, he graduated from Eastern Randolph High School in 2000 and a 2002 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Sandhills Community College. Langley was very religious and was a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church in Liberty, where he was vice-chairman of the deacons and enjoyed working with the student ministries. He participated in the church's vacation bible school and was supposed to be in a church play Thursday night.

RELATED: ‘We are heartbroken.' Here’s what we know about the death of a NC Zoo Arborist

Funeral Services for Langley is scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday, July 21 at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Liberty.