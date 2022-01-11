Archdale Bar-B-Que closes- owners have message for customers

The popular BBQ restaurant is closing it's doors after 20 years of serving the Trinity area.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors.

Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.

After dealing with the pandemic, inflation, and a worker shortage, the father-daughter duo, John and Jennifer McPherson, made the tough decision to close for good.

The parking lot at Archdale Bar-B-Que which sits at 2601 Surrett Drive is empty.

The Father-daughter duo, John and Jennifer McPherson have been running this business for over 20 years.

“I appreciate that community without their support we couldn’t have done it,“ said John McPherson.

McPherson's wife passed earlier this year. With the loss, on top of the pandemic and inflation, the family decided it was time to throw in the apron.

What they said they would miss most? Their customers, their employees, and the memories they made along the way.

The owners said even Richard Petty frequented the restaurant whenever he was in town for a race.

"We are going to miss them wholeheartedly and we serviced them as best as we could for as long as we could," Jennifer McPherson said.

McPherson said the decision was not made lightly.

"I mean sometimes, I will have to say, are we making the right decision? Just because change is hard for me, and I just have to go with what my heart feels and I feel that we are making the right decision,” Jennifer McPherson explained.

The restaurant is for sale at 4.5 million dollars.