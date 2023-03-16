Archdale man dies after truck crashes into lobby of business

Police said the truck flipped and crashed into a business.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale police said a man died when his truck crashed into a building on Wednesday.

It happened on Cheyenne Drive around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the Chevrolet Silverado flipped and struck Hafele America Co. When officers arrived, they found the truck inside the lobby of the business.

There was only one person inside the truck, identified as 59-year-old Richard Scott Bazen. He died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

