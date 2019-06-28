ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale Police say a man involved in a standoff with officers early this morning is now in custody.

Police say Charlie Andrew Osborne was taken into custody by the High Point Police Department around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Osborne faces an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charge.

Archdale Police say around 5 a.m. he used a handgun to fire multiple rounds that hit the victim's truck outside his Uwharrie Road home. No one was hurt.

Police say Osborne and the victim know each other.

Neighbors told WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters they heard 3 or 4 shots, and then a six-hour standoff ensued.

Police said they thought Osborne was holed up inside with a gun, but then realized he was on the run.

His bond information was not immediately available.