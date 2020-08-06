"This hate will never win," Ardrey Kell Student Body President Kayden Hunt said in an Instagram caption.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Custody, a group of Ardrey Kell students painted over a school rock with several phrases including "Black Lives Matter," "End Police Brutality," and "Say Their Names." Then, someone painted over it.

On top of the rock, red exes could be seen crossing out what was written, and new phrases were written over the original painting — "Blue Lives Matter" was written in large letters, and the word "lies" was repeated several times.

Ardrey Kell Student Body President Kayden Hunt shared photos in front of the rock last week when it was done, followed by a video of the vandalized rock Sunday morning.

Ardrey Kell's principal said on Twitter Sunday evening that what was painted over the rock "is not a representation of AK, the community or CMS."

He said once he found out about the changes, he restored some of the original message from what the students painted. Students plan to re-paint the rock Monday.

It isn't the first time that Ardrey Kell has gotten attention for a controversial matter. In March 2019, an Ardrey Kell High School basketball player was suspended before the game after allegedly using a racial slur in a social media post just days before a divisional playoff.

The students of Ardrey Kell are determined to repaint the rock to its original status, though.

A group of Ardrey Kell students has since organized a Repaint and Support event, set for Monday at 3 p.m. Students will be repainting the rock, and a flyer shared online asks others to bring Black Lives Matter posters, flowers, and speeches or poems to share with the group.