GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a break-in of a home in the 5600 block of Thacker Dairy Road in Greensboro.The break-in happened Monday, July 21.

Investigators say suspects, which haven't been identified, forced their way into the home's back door. The Sheriff's Office says the home was occupied when the suspects broke in and they fled the area.

Ring surveillance footage shows the vehicle driving suspiciously through the area when the incident occurred.

Also on Monday, two residents of a Lake Jeannette subdivision within a block from each other dealt with suspects attempting to break into the homes by kicking the front door. Greensboro Police don't know who did it, but some neighbors think it was a group of kids.

Greensboro Police say the best way to keep out burglars is to lock doors, activate alarms, tell your neighbors about suspicious activity, and report anything out of the ordinary to police.

If you have any information concerning the suspect vehicle in the Thacker Dairy Road incident, please contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.