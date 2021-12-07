Are more people catching a cold? | Wake Forest experts say it's hard to tell

Dr. Michael Fitch says unlike coronavirus and the the flu, a cold is not one of those illnesses that are tracked.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With mask restrictions loosened and more people getting out and about, 2 Wants to Know if colds and infections are becoming more common.

Health officials at Wake Forest School of Medicine say it's too difficult to know. "It's a little hard to tell only because the common cold is not one of those illnesses that we track like we do Influenza or COVID-19," said Dr. Michael Fitch, Professor of Emergency Medicine.

Fitch says the numbers just aren't there to know for sure if more people are catching the cold. But, he says he's not surprised to hear more people talking about catching colds.

"The fact that people are starting to gather together again indoors and larger groups. That's really the environment illnesses are more common to spread."

As we get through the summer and possibly see more cases, he says it will become clear if there is an increase in the common cold.

"The best advice now is testing is easily available. And so, if you start to have those kinds of symptoms, get tested and make sure you're not accidentally passing COVID-19 onto your friends and family members."