Some surprises in the primary elections, when a handful of incumbents lost to their challengers.

It was especially obvious in Triad Sheriff's races.

However, are the upsets because of low turnout, or are they a sign of bigger changes to come?

Last night, the Class of 2018 Sheriff's Candidates gained some fresh new faces, and lost some familiar ones.

Both Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves and Davidson County Sheriff David Grice lost their primaries.

Graves lost by fewer than 250 votes, whereas Grice ended up being a distant second in his race.

It was clearly a shock, but Grice is thankful for his run as Sheriff.

"I'm disappointed that the people didn't turn out as much as they usually do, but I appreciate their support, and the people at the Sheriff's Office who voted for me over the years since 2004," said Grice.

While these were the biggest Sheriff names to lose in our area, many incumbent candidates across the State also lost last night.

Thom Little with UNCG's Political Science Department says this is unusual, and could mean bigger things.

"These were just incumbents who ran a good race, have done their jobs and were just defeated. So I think there is something going on here. I think we're seeing the continuation of the same trend that brought us President Trump, but maybe toned down a little bit. Like, okay, we want outsiders but maybe not that far outside," said Little.

Little also said another trend coming to the forefront is women running for office. Little said this is a trend he also expects to grow.

