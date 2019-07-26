GREENSBORO, N.C. — Peace disrupted in the middle of the morning - in a quiet Greensboro neighborhood.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office says suspects forced their way into the back door of a home on Thacker Road in Greensboro on Sunday, July 21. It happened while the family was home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The intruders ran away, but a nearby neighbor's Ring surveillance camera captured who authorities believe is one of the suspects and his vehicle.

In another neighborhood in the Lake Jeanette area of Greensboro, two neighbors who live within a block of each other dealt with suspects trying to kick in their front doors while they were home. The suspects got away in that case as well.

Are the bad guys getting bolder? Police say there is an increase in home break-ins so far this year in Greensboro. So far in 2019, 927 homes have been broken into - that's 26-percent higher than this time last year.

So what can you do to protect yourself if you're home when a break-in happens?

Police say if someone invades your home - run, hide, fight. You've probably heard that if you've ever gone through an active shooter training scenario. Police say you can apply it to a home invasion as well.

Police also suggest keeping an eye on your neighbors, locking your doors, and activating alarms to keep the burglars at bay.

If you have any information concerning the suspect vehicle in the Thacker Dairy Road incident, please contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.