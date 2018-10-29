WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Hugs. Uplifting Words. Moments of silence.

Temple Emanuel Winston-Salem held a vigil Monday night for those who were murdered at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh.

The vigil was packed with hundreds of attendees, and included people of all faiths.

Tuesday night, October 30 Temple Emanuel in Greensboro will host a similar rally against hate. It starts at 6pm at 1129 Jefferson Rd.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Triad Holocaust survivor, Margot Lobree. She has lived in Winston-Salem for a decade.

When she heard about the Pittsburgh shooting, she couldn't believe that this type of hate-based violence was still happening in 2018.

"Frightening, just frightening," Lobree said. I mean are we going back to what I experienced as a child? Do we have to go through this again? Will people never learn?"

Lobree moved to the United States as a teenager and says she was grateful for the accepting nature of our nation. But she has worries since the Pittsburgh shooting.

"I came to this country enjoying a happy marriage, raising a family, and being able to be a part of society without worrying about my religion," Lobree said. "Now all of the sudden I'm thinking - are my children, my grandchildren going to see the synagogues burn like we did? Or be denied opportunities, professional opportunities because of religion or color of skin?"

Lobree is 93-years-old and wants to continue to teach, and spread her message every opportunity she can.

"It's something we have to teach because it's something that must not be forgotten," Lobree said. "There are only a few of us left. It has to be taught in school and wherever we have the opportunity, and it is my obligation to go out and speak and educate."

Recently, Lobree's son Lindsey spotted some anti-semitic posters in his neighborhood. The posters are on private property so Margot says there is nothing they can do about it.

Tremendous anger that this still happens, what can we do about it? Private property? He’s entitled to do that," Lobree said. "Do I have to walk around and look over my shoulder to see if someone’s following me? Do I have to be afraid of what I say because I am what I am. Its frightening. Just tremendous anger. You want to stop it."

