Are you confused about the relaxed mask mandate? You're not alone

WFMY News 2 is clearing up some confusion about the relaxed mask mandate. Some places still have to enforce masking, while other businesses are choosing to do so.

To require masks, or let customers go without?

That's the question many Triad businesses are facing, days after Governor Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate.

Some places don't have a choice.

Masks are still required at locations like transportation sites, schools, nursing homes and daycare centers.

"We're reminding our riders that if they're using pubic transportation, they're still going have to wear a face covering for their protection as well as the protection of our operators," Kevin Elwood said. He's the Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Greensboro Transit Agency.

Margie Johnson is the Owner & Director of of Johnson's Daycare in Greensboro.

She said she's thankful the lifted restrictions don't apply to her establishment because she works with young kids, who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine

"We all know, everybody has not been vaccinated," Johnson said. "COVID-19 is still out here so my thing is safety first, and I do have little kids in here as well as my staff and myself so I think it's a positive thing I'm all for keeping the mask on."

Places like restaurants, bars, and retailers can get rid of mask requirements. But it's up to individual businesses to make that call.

So you can walk in mask-less, but employees might ask you to put one on.

Chez Genese in downtown Greensboro just reopened for indoor dining this past weekend. They still require patrons to wear masks until they are seated.

"We have a mission of employing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and we care so much about them and the role they play for our guests," Bethany Moore said. "We've always been very aware of keeping our staff and our community safe."

Moore said they understand it's a confusing time with the lifted restrictions.

"We understand that people are kind of unsure at times and we've got some masks up at the front for people who don't have one."

Bottom line: there are still places that have to enforce masking -- and places that choose to enforce masking.

Our best advice? Keep a mask handy, pay attention to signs - or better yet, call ahead.

Also, a lot rides on the honor system. If you're not vaccinated, the state still strongly recommends you wear a mask. But most places aren't asking for proof, either way.