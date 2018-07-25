With all the wind and rain around the Piedmont Triad, it might be time to check out the trees in your yard.

Scott Saintsing's company, Outdoor Exposure, specializes in tree services. He says there are plenty of signs that could tip you off to an unhealthy tree:

1. Age. If a tree is older and bigger, it could be more at risk for falling.

2. Bark. Is the bark discolored? Or is it easy to peel off - like charcoal? That shouldn't happen. Healthy bark should be tough to pull off the tree.

3. Leaves. A tree could be dying if the leaves are late to grow in the season or if leaves don't grow at all. If leaves or needles also start to appear discolored out of season, that could also be a sign the tree is unhealthy.

4. No sap. Is the tree dried out? Sap in the trees allow it to bend and move with wind. If all the sap is dried out, the tree is more likely to snap.

5. Bugs. Saintsing says bugs burrowing in trees mean it's decaying.

6. Rain/Water. If water pools around the tree during storms, it could lead to root rot.

7. Limbs. If lots of limbs are falling off, it could signal parts of the tree are dying off.

Saintsing says some of these signs might be hard to see for the average homeowner. He recommends getting a tree inspection by an arborist at least once a year. Many companies, including his, will do inspections for free.

