Companies encourage applicants after United Furniture layoffs

Businesses like Chandler Foods and Darren Furniture are urging employees impacted by the layoffs to apply with them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a major layoff announcement, area businesses are encouraging employees impacted to apply with them.

United Furniture Industries is laying off nearly 300 employees from its High Point and Winston-Salem facilities.

There's a growing need for workers across the country and right here in our state despite one company laying off many.

When United announced that it was laying off employees at one facility and closing another, it opened the door for other companies hoping to reel them in.

"We've been challenged finding consistent, good, hard workers and so for us, it's an opportunity to reach out and see if there's anybody who needs a job, was in the local area, and met some of the criteria we had available," said Preston Chandler, Director of Corporate Development at Chandler Foods in Greensboro.

Chandler Foods said it considers its employees part of the family.

Chandler explained, "people are the foundation of businesses so we want to make sure that people are finding another place so they feel at home and hopefully they can find a company that values them and takes care of them as well."

DARRAN Furniture in High Point feels the same and is also actively filling about 25 positions.

“We are hiring for skilled upholsterers, some machining positions, some positions that are also in our case good plant, finishing, sanding," Jennifer Cashion explained.

Cashion is the President of DARRAN Furniture and said they are ready to find hard-working employees.

BMK in Lexington is also hiring and wrote: “The BMK family would like to extend a warm invitation to the United Furniture employees affected by the recent job cuts. We acknowledge they are going through a very difficult time, and we would welcome and encourage them to apply with our company. BMK is a growing, family-owned production facility located in Lexington. Please visit our website at WWW.BMK.WORK. We also host Job Fairs on Thursdays or applicants may also apply in person.”

Ashley Furniture Statement:

Currently, we do have open positions in our Advance, NC site, which are reflected on our careers website. We welcome anyone who is interested to apply on our website at www.Ashley.com/advance or stop by our facility at 333 Ashley Furniture Way, Advance, NC.